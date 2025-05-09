Chelsea will host Djurgarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 semi-final second leg on Friday, May 9. The Chelsea vs Djurgarden match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Djurgarden crucial encounter has a scheduled start time of 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Djurgarden semi-final live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 5 TV channel. Fans in India can watch the Djurgarden vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio TV will also provide online viewing options for Europa Conference League matches. FIFA World Cup 2026: Azteca Stadium To Reopen 75 Days Before Kickoff, Confirms Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

