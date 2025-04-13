Giants Chelsea FC, currently placed sixth, are set to host Ipswich Town next in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13 at the Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea vs Ipswich Town English Premier League 2024-25 match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Ipswich Town live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Noni Madueke Scores Brace As Chelsea Ease Past Legia Warsaw in UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Quarterfinals First Leg.

