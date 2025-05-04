Fifth-placed Chelsea FC will host champions Liverpool FC in their 34th English Premier League 2024-25 match on Sunday, May 4. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2024-25 match will be hosted at the Stamford Bridge in London. The high-voltage clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Chelsea 2–2 Ipswich Town Premier League 2024–25: Jadon Sancho Rescues Point for Blues in Draw vs Tractor Boys.

Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2024-25:

The champions are on the road to take on Chelsea 🏟️🔴 #WalkOn | #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/YtyKEySKyS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2025

