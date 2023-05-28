Chelsea will be facing Newcastle United in the next game of their English Premier League 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, May 28. The game will kick off at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Hence fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match on the Star Sports Select 2 channel. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans however will need to a take subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Kylian Mbappe Meets Fan After Accidentally Injuring Her During Warm-Up at the Start of Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 Clash (Watch Video).

