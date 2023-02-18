Chelsea resume their Premier League campaign at home after defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League against Southampton. The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League 2022-23 match will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2023. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Chelsea and Southampton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Southampton match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2022–23 On Star Sports

There’s a lot more than just points riding on this game. Will Southampton pull off successive victories against Chelsea? Tune-in tonight on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/NTOGuLHpTh — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)