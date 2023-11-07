Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head against Chelsea on the last match for matchday 11 of Premier League 2023-24 on November 7. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool 1–1 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Luis Diaz Appeals for Release of His Kidnapped Father After Scoring for Reds

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

.@ChelseaFC are on a trip to the league leaders backyard! Will they get away with 3 points or will @SpursOfficial prove to be too much for them? Tune-in to #TOTCHE, tomorrow, 1:30 AM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #TOTvCHE pic.twitter.com/9FIXNw4U8U — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)