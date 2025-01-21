Chelsea will have the opportunity to get back into the top four when they take on Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 on Tuesday, January 21. The Chelsea vs Wolves match is slated to be played at Stamford Bridge and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports has the broadcast rights of Premier League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Apart from this, there's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but with a subscription. Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth, Premier League 2024–25: Cole Palmer Nets One, Reece James Scores Late As the Blues Secure Vital Draw Against Cherries.

