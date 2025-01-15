Some of the top games from matchday 21 of the Premier League 2024-25 season ended up in a draw. The same happened during the Chelsea vs Bournemouth contest. Cole Palmer opened the scoring after putting Chelsea ahead in the 13th minute. Justin Kluivert from Bournemouth equalised after converting a spot kick in the 50th minute. Chelsea looked in trouble after Antoine Semenyo scored another goal for Brentford, putting them in the lead. It was captain Reece James who saved Chelsea in the dying moments of the Premier League 2024-25 match. Nottingham Forest 1–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2024–25: Diogo Jota's Goal Helps the Reds Secure a Draw Against Garibaldis.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Result

