Chelsea will square off against Wrexham in their first pre-season clash on Thursday, July 20 at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The match will kick-start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Since there are no broadcasters for Chelsea's Club Friendly clash in India, the live telecast of the match will not be available in the country. However, the Indian fans need to be disappointed as they can live stream the game online on the 5th Stand app and the official website of Chelsea. Premier League Transfer News: Josko Gvardiol Set to Sign For Manchester City

Chelsea vs Wrexham Live

The countdown is on! 🕰 You can watch Chelsea vs Wrexham live with Match View X on the Chelsea app! 📲 https://t.co/UD9cBtXN26 pic.twitter.com/OPrdBGqDqN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2023

