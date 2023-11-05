Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa after beating 5-1 to Punjab FC in the last ISL 2023-24 match. The CFC vs FCG match will be played on Sunday, November 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It will begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network broadcasts the Indian Super League in India. Fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match live on VH1, Surya Movies and DD Bangla. The match will also be shown on Sports18 HD/SD with English commentary. Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 match will be streamed live on the OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. International viewers can watch the game live on One Football's website. There is also additional channel information available, as well as regional language commentary. Kerala Blasters FC 2–1 East Bengal FC, ISL 2023–24: Tuskers Produce All-Round Effort To Secure Thrilling Victory Against Red and Gold Brigade.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)