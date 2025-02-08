15th-placed Como will lock horns against Juventus in their Serie A 2024-25 clash on February 8. The Como vs Juventus Serie A 2024-25 match will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and has a scheduled start time of 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the Como vs Juventus Serie A 2024-25 match on TV due to the lack of a broadcast partner in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the GXR mobile app and website for free for Como vs Juventus Serie A 2024-25 clash. Mattia Zaccagni Shines As Lazio Climbs to Fourth Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table After 2–1 Win Over Cagliari.

Como vs Juventus, Serie A 2024–25 Live

IT’S MATCHDAY! 🆚 Como ⏰ 20:45 CET 🏟️ Guiseppe Sinigaglia 🏆 Serie A — Round 24 FORZA JUVENTUS! ⚪️⚫️💪 pic.twitter.com/kqDuMPXhjH — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) February 7, 2025

