In a much-anticipated exhibition match in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other. The exhibition match between Riyadh All-Stars XI and PSG will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The match will start at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 19. Unfortunately, fans will be unable to watch live telecast of this match on their TV channels in India. Although fans can still have access to the live streaming of this game on JioCinema app and website. They can also access the live streaming of the game available on PSG TV and also on PSG's official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels.

Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG, Friendly Match 2023 Streaming and Telecast Details

⚽️ 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 🆚 Riyadh Season Team 📱 #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam 🏟️ King Fahd Stadium ⌚️ 18h CET 📺 Suivez le match en direct : https://t.co/XyawDJhXK7 pic.twitter.com/ge0bi3DEj6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 19, 2023

Riyadh All-Stars XI vs PSG On Jiocinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)