Defending league champions Al-Hilal will lock horns against Damac in the next match of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City on Saturday. The Damac vs Al-Hilal match will begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Damac vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match on Sony Sports Network channels. There is another viewing option for the Damac vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match which is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the SonyLIV and FanCode App and Websites. Al-Nassr 3-0 Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2024–25; Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran’s Brace Helps Stefano Pioli’s Side Gain Comfortable Win.

Damac vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming

