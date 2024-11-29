East Bengal FC take on with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC match is being played at the Salt Lake Stadium, having started at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 and fans can watch East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2 and Sports18 3 TV channels. For those seeking an online viewing option, fans can tune in to the East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)