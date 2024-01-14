Eying to maintain their lead at the top of the Group A points table, East Bengal will face Sreenidi Deccan in their second match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 tournament. The match will be played at Pitch 1 of the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan live streaming online on the JioCinema app and websites. East Bengal won their first match while Sreenidi Deccan began their campaign with a defeat. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated.

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

