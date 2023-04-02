Barcelona will be visiting Elche in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Martínez Valero, Elche, Spain. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Elche vs Barcelona match will not be broadcasted live on Sports18 SD due to other commitments of the broadcasters. If you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Elche vs Barcelona you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)