Winners from matchday 1, Latvia, and giants England will be locking horns in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. The ENG vs LVA football match will be played at Wembley Stadium, and begin at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 25. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 2 TV channel for the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. For online streaming viewing options of the England vs Latvia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, fans can switch to Sony Sports OTT platform Sony LIV, and catch live action on their app and website, which will need a pass. Jio TV will also provide an online viewing option. Japan Become First Team To Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 After 2–0 Win Over Bahrain.

ENG vs LVA FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers:

The best in Europe continue to battle it out in the European Qualifiers for a place in #FIFAWC26 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/bjCC5aRyjV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 24, 2025

