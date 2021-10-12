England would play Hungary in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, October 13. The match, beginning at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) would be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2 SD/HD) and can be live-streamed using the SonyLiv app.

1️⃣4️⃣ more games of European #WCQ2022 in store tonight ⏳ Who else will be joining 🇩🇪 in getting the coveted 𝐐 by the end of Matchday 8? 🤔 Find out LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/IqEp6j2xn8 📺📲#WCQ22 pic.twitter.com/e9hj3rBWFe — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) October 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)