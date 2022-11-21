England will take on Iran in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 21. The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match on TV sets in India. Fans in India can also watch the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app for free.

England vs Iran Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)