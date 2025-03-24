Spain plays host to the Netherlands in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals second leg match on March 24 after earning a 2-2 draw in the away match. The Spain vs Netherlands UNL match will be played at Mestalla Stadium and will commence at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The ESP vs NED live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Spain vs Netherlands live streaming viewing options online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Netherlands 2-2 Spain UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarterfinals: Mikel Merino's Stoppage Time Equaliser Helps La Roja Salvage Draw Against Oranje

Spain vs Netherlands Live

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬! 🧐 Watch the teams leave everything on the pitch tonight in the second Leg for a place in the #NationsLeague semifinals!#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/NjRS6GSsTZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2025

