With one hand on the La Liga trophy, leaders Barcelona will face Espanyol in the Catalan Derby in the ongoing Spanish League 2024-25 match on Saturday, May 16. The Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will be played at RCDE Stadium from 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India won't have a viewing option on TV for La Liga 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the Espanyol vs Barcelona Catalan Derby match will be available on the FanCode app and website for INR 69, who are the new official partners for the Spanish League in India for the next five seasons. Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe, Jacobo Ramon Score As Los Blancos Delay Barcelona's Title Celebrations After Win Over Los Bermellones

Espanyol vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Live

