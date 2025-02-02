Real Madrid will hope to extend their stay at the top of the La Liga 2024-25 points table when they take on Espanyol on Sunday, February 2. The Espanyol vs Real Madrid match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Espanyol vs Real Madrid live telecast will not be available for fans in India as there is no official broadcaster partner of the La Liga 2024-25 in the nation. However, there's an online viewing option as fans in India can watch the Espanyol vs Real Madrid match on the GXR World website for free. Real Madrid vs Manchester City: The Epic Rivalry Resumes in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid

