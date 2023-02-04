Arsenal will hope to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table when they face 19th-placed Everton on February 4, Saturday. The match is set to begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Goodison Park. Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Premier League in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on Star Sports Select 1. Disney+ Hotstar is slated to provide live telecast of this match on its app and website. Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Premier League 2022-23: New Look Chelsea Drop Points Again As Fulham Hold Them to A Goalless Draw At Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Teams at two ends of the table collide - Top-ranked Arsenal takes on 19th-placed Everton, as #TheGunners look to extend their lead at the top! Don’t forget to tune in at 5:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #EVEARS — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 4, 2023

