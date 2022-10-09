Manchester United would take on Everton in an away match in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 9. The match would be played at Goodison Park and is slated to start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Select would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

