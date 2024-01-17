Indian Super League (ISL) leaders FC Goa started off their Kalinga Super Cup campaign in style, registering a 2-1 win over I-League team Inter Kashi. Bengaluru on the other hand lost their opening game against defending champions Odisha FC and a loss against FC Goa will risk their chances of elimination. The match will be played at the Kalinga Pitch 1 and it starts at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Cup 2024: Goals From Connor Shields, Irfan Yadwad Earn Chennaiyin FC 2-0 Win As Gokulam Kerala Move Closer to Exit.

Watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 17

