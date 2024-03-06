FC Goa are six points behind league leaders Odish FC and have two games in hand. But Odisha FC possesses a better goal difference (14) record, forcing FC Goa to play more attacking in the games. East Bengal, on the other hand, has won just four matches in 17 fixtures and stands ninth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Look To Get Campaign Back on Track Against East Bengal.

FC Goa vs East Bengal Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

Gaurs, it’s time to assemble again. See you tonight 🦬🏟📣#FCGEBFC pic.twitter.com/j1J44O1hL8 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)