FC Goa will square off against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The FC Goa vs East Bengal match is slated to be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With Viacom18 being the official ISL 2024-25 broadcast partner, fans can watch the FC Goa vs East Bengal live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, Sports18 3 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch FC Goa vs East Bengal live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Bengaluru FC Move Back To Second Spot, Kerala Blasters FC Climbs To Eighth Position in Standings.

