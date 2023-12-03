FC Goa will play against table-topper Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium on December 3. The match will be played at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gaurs will be looking to continue their unbeaten record in the Indian Super League 2023-24. FC Goa has played six matches and have won five and drawn one. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have won five of their eight matches with two draws and one defeat. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel on TV. Fans wanting to watch the match in Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali commentary can tune in to the Sports 18 Khel, Surya Movies and DD Bangla TV channels respectively. Fans who want to live stream the match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC To Lock Horns in Blockbuster Top-of-the-Table Clash.

