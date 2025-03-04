Second-placed FC Goa will be hosting bottom-placed Mohammedan SC in the next match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC match will be hosted at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa on Tuesday. The ISL 2024-25 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2–2 Draw.

FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Goa (@fcgoaofficial)

