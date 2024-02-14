Following a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Hyderabad FC of the ISL 2023-24 season, Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face FC Goa on Wednesday, February 14. The FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 and the live telecast of this match will take place on Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 Khel TV channels along with Surya Movies (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming online on the JioCinema app for free. ISL 2023–24: Iker Guarrotxena Helps Mumbai City FC Clinch 1–0 Win Over East Bengal.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming and Telecast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)