Fluminense FC from Brazil will be locking horns with Ulsan Hyundai FC in their Group F match in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Group F contest between both sides starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai live telecast on any TV channel, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on the DAZN app and website. Lionel Messi Meets, Hugs Specially-Abled Fan Ahead of Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fluminense vs Ulsan Hyundai FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

🎵FORÇA, GLÓRIA E TRADIÇÃO ETERNO CAMPEÃO🎵 É #DIADEFLU NA @FIFACWC! ÀS 19H, O #TIMEDEGUERREIROS ENFRENTA O ULSAN HD, NO METLIFE STADIUM! PRA CIMAAAAAAA, FLUMINENSEEEEEE! 🇭🇺🇭🇺🇭🇺#FIFACWC #TAKEITTOTHEWORLD Todos os jogos do Fluminense de graça no app da @DAZNFootball >>… pic.twitter.com/vykfcZ1w1l — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) June 21, 2025

