Looking to give a perfect send-off to Kevin de Bruyne, and keep their third-place intact in the Premier League 2024-25 table, Manchester City will play their last game of the season against hosts Fulham on Sunday, May 25. The Fulham vs Manchester City EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, and begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Fulham vs Man City live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channels. Fans can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2024-25 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Manchester City To Honour Kevin De Bruyne With Special Statue Outside Etihad Stadium (Watch Video).

Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)