Looking to get back into the top half of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 table, Fulham will host Tottenham Hotspur on March 16, Sunday. The Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium and begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network Select TV channels. Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United Fans Protest Against Glazer Ownership Ahead of Man United vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Match (See Pics).

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

