How To Watch GER vs ITA UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Germany vs Italy & Football Score Updates on TV

Germany lock horns with Italy in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The Germany vs Italy match is set to be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Germany vs Italy live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Germany vs Italy live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Germany vs Italy Live Telecast

𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬! 🧐 Watch the teams leave everything on the pitch tonight in the second Leg for a place in the #NationsLeague semifinals!#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/NjRS6GSsTZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 23, 2025

