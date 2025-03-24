How To Watch GER vs ITA UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Germany vs Italy & Football Score Updates on TV

The second leg will start with Germany having a 2-1 advantage and fans can expect a fascinating clash with a spot in the semi-final up for grabs. Read below to get Germany vs Italy viewing options.

How To Watch GER vs ITA UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Germany vs Italy & Football Score Updates on TV
Italy national football team players in a training session (Photo credit: X @Azzurri_En)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 24, 2025 01:03 AM IST

Germany lock horns with Italy in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The Germany vs Italy match is set to be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Germany vs Italy live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Germany vs Italy live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Germany vs Italy Live Telecast

