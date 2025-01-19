Barcelona faces Getafe in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Getafe vs Barcelona match is being played at the Coliseum Stadium in Getafe and it started at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India won't have access to the Barcelona vs Getafe live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they have an online viewing option in the GXR World website, which will provide Barcelona vs Getafe live streaming for free. Barcelona have been in superb form of late and are expected to win this contest. Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis, Copa del Rey 2024-25: Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha and Others Shine as Hansi Flick's Men Cruise Into Quarterfinals (Goals Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Getafe

