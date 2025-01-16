Barcelona are on a great run. After winning the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25, they also cruised into the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey 2024-25. It was yet another display of great attacking football by Hansi Flick's men. Barcelona took the lead early after Gavi opened the scoring in the third minute of the match. Jules Kounde doubled the lead for Barca. During the second half, Rahinha, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres scored a goal each, which destroyed Real Betis' confidence. Vitor Roque converted a consolation spot kick in the 84th minute and scored the only goal from Real Betis. Sevilla Footballer Kike Salas Arrested on Suspicion Of Illegal Bet-Fixing.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Result

Barcelona vs Real Betis Copa del Rey 2024-25 Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS! 5️⃣ FC Barcelona 1️⃣ Real Betis pic.twitter.com/ChdI3jDpQu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 15, 2025

