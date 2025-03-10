After three back-to-back wins in a row, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians in their last league phase Women's Premier League Season 3 match. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 10. Fans in India can watch the GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. JioHotstar, the new streaming platform, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the GG-W vs MI-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs Alongside Delhi Capitals After UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 Runs.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Live:

