Gibraltar National Football Team are set to lock horns with the Croatia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The Gibraltar vs Croatia football match is set to be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gibraltar vs Croatia live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Gibraltar vs Croatia, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. When is FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Know Start Date, Participating Teams, Venues, Streaming and Other Details.

Gibraltar vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Only the strongest will book their ticket to 🇺🇸 ✈ Strap in for the next two rounds of European Qualifiers for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/kYBA3y2iyZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)