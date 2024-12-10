Topping the league and UEFA Champions League the Liverpool side will look to secure early qualification with a win in their next UCL match. They will face Girona next. The Girona vs Liverpool Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at Montilivi Stadium on December 10 and has a start time of 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UCL 2024-25 matches will be available for live telecast in India on the Sony Sports network. The Girona vs Liverpool match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/ HD channel. The live streaming of the Girona vs Liverpool UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Arsenal 2–0 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka Score To Help Gunners Secure an Easy Win Over Paris Saint-Germain.

Girona vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live on Sony Sports Network

As the #ChampionsLeague League Phase nears its finale, the stakes couldn't be higher! 🍿 🎬 Which match will you be tuning in to? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/QDs4dcn5Q2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 9, 2024

