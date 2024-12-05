Real Madrid dropped three points in their outing against Athletic Club in La Liga 2024-25. Both teams were pretty even until the first half, as neither team was able to score a goal in the first 45 minutes. Alejandro Berenguer Remiro broke the deadlock after putting Athletic Club in the lead in the 53rd minute. Jude Bellingham scored the equaliser in the 78th minute. But the La Liga 2024-25 match got away from the hands of Los Blancos when Gorka Guruzeta scored the match-winner for Athletic Club in the 80th minute. Kylian Mbappe missed out on converting a spot kick. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Is Among Bottom Seeds for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)