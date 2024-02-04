Inter Miami take on Hong Kong XI in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday, February 4. The match will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami would be looking to have a win under their belt in their pre-season after a run of defeats. Unfortunately, the live telecast would not be available for fans in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can however watch the Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI football friendly match on Apple TV but at the cost of a subscription fee. Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami Friendly Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)