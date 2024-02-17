East Bengal lock horns with Hyderabad FC as they aim to bounce back in the Indian Super League 2023-24. The Red and Gold Brigade suffered two consecutive losses and will look to clinch all three points on offer. East Bengal and Hyderabad FC face in the Gachibowli Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Super League and the Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal match live telecast will be available on VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD, Sports 18 3 (English Commentary) channels, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the match for free. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal

