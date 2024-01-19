Hyderabad FC will end their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign when they against Sreenidi Deccan FC after losing their second game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The I-League team showed some resilience in both games against East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available but fans can catch Hyderabad FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live Streaming on the Jio Cinema App. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Odisha FC Bags Three Points Thrashing Inter Kashi 3-0 in Group Game.

Watch Hyderabad FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Live

