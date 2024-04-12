Hyderabad FC has just one win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. They will host fifth-placed Kerala Blaster FC on the final matchday. The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Although Hyderabad FC has the worst offensive and defensive record this season, the side will be looking to conclude the season on high-notes. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Indian Super League Final on May 4; Playoffs Begins From April 19.

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

