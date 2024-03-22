The Indian football team had one big win in the qualifier round as they defeated top side Kuwait away from home 1-0. But the side couldn’t build on to the win and were beaten by Qatar at home. If they are to move forward to the third round, the Blue Tigers must attain a win qualifier match against Afghanistan. The game will be played at the Khamis Mushait Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The match between India ans Afghanistan is scheduled at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match on DD Sports. Similarly, fans can enjoy IND vs AFG live streaming in the FanCode App. Indian Football Team Eyes Three Points Against Weakened Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2024 Match.

India vs Afghanistan Live on DD Sports

