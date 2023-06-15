After beating Vanuatu 1-0 in their preparations for the Asian Cup, the Indian football team is going to face Lebanon in the final group match of the Intercontinental Cup. India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup final match will be held on June 15, 2023, Thursday with the kick-off time scheduled at 7.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match is taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Lebanon live action on their TV sets. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Lebanon on its website and mobile app. Sunil Chhetri's Late Goal Helps India Beat Vanuatu 1-0, Qualify for Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final.

India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Live Streaming

MATCHDAY 🔥🔥 The #BlueTigers 🐯are set to take on Lebanon 🇱🇧 tonight as we wait to find out who will face 🇮🇳 in the #HeroIntercontinentalCup FINAL 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽️ #VANMNG ⚔️ #INDLBN ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nx2Cgl05LV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 15, 2023

