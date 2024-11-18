India will face off against Malaysia in a friendly match on November 18. The India national football team vs Malaysia national football team friendly football match will be played in Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster partner in India for the India vs Malaysia friendly football match, who will live telecast the clash on Sports 18 3 TV channel. JioCinema is the official OTT platform of Viacom 18 and will provide live viewing options of the IND vs MAS football match on their app and website. JioCinema will live stream the friendly football match for free. India Football Team Seeks First Win Under Head Coach Manolo Marquez Against Familiar Rivals Malaysia in International Friendly.

India vs Malaysia Live

