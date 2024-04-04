Inter Miami FC defeated Nashville FC in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinal phase of the CONCACAF 2024 competition but since then the side has not been consistent on the field. The side won lost and drew one match each since the CONCACAF Cup match. Monterrey won their round of 16 match with a 7-1 scoreline and is also joint joint-topper in their league. The Inter Miami vs Monterrey game will start at 05:30 AM IST on April 4th. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the MLS 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Monterrey on the Apple+ App. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni

Inter Miami vs Monterrey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)