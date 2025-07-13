Inter Miami will take on Nashville SC in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Sunday, July 13. Lionel Messi and co are on a two-match winning run and will look to continue that form. The Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 5:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live streaming on Apple TV with a subscription. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

De vuelta en casa 🏠 Vamos Miami 💗 First 10,000 fans get a IMCF x @Publix t-shirt 👕 pic.twitter.com/RnWlPwr0iN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 12, 2025

