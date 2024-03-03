After securing a draw in the opening match of the MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami will face Orlando City SC in their next encounter. Inter Miami will host Orlando City SC in the MLS 2024 regular season match at Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday and has a start time of 3:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of the MLS 2024 in India and fans won't be able to watch live telecast the match on the TV. Although there is good news for the fans as live streaming of the match is available on Apple TV. Fan an enjoy Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC MLS 2024 match on the Apple+ mobile app and Apple TV. Lionel Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Star Scores Late To Help Inter Miami Snatch a Point Against 10-Man LA Galaxy in MLS 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Streaming and Telecast Details

